‘What justice is it to send Rahul at No.6 after Axar Patel?’: Kris Srikkanth

While KL Rahul waited in the dugout, Axar Patel came in to bat for India when the side was at 39/3 on Saturday in Wellington. Though Axar had managed well in those crises before on that pitch against the quality Kiwi attack, he did look uncomfortable. The bouncers troubled him, and the pitch was two-paced; eventually the southpaw played a tame shot to third man and lost his wicket.

Then KL Rahul walked into the middle and looked comfortable on a pitch most batters from both sides did not. The question among pundits and former players was why Rahul came in ahead of Axar. “But what justice is it to send Rahul at No.6 after Axar Patel?” questioned former Indian selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.