‘What justice is it to send Rahul at No.6 after Axar Patel?’: Kris Srikkanth

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While KL Rahul waited in the dugout, Axar Patel came in to bat for India when the side was at 39/3 on Saturday in Wellington. Though Axar had managed well in those crises before on that pitch against the quality Kiwi attack, he did look uncomfortable. The bouncers troubled him, and the pitch was two-paced; eventually the southpaw played a tame shot to third man and lost his wicket.
Then KL Rahul walked into the middle and looked comfortable on a pitch most batters from both sides did not. The question among pundits and former players was why Rahul came in ahead of Axar. “But what justice is it to send Rahul at No.6 after Axar Patel?” questioned former Indian selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.
“Gautam Gambhir needs to understand Rahul is a marquee player. He has scored centuries at No.3 and 4 for India. Yet, he is being reduced to such a role. It’s gross injustice,” said Srikkanth.
“He’s the only one who looked comfortable in the second ODI. Once the conditions are difficult, only two players step up – Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. If Rahul got out early in the last match, India were finished. How can you justify Axar batting ahead of him?” Srikkanth said.
Contrary to Srikkanth another former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar agreed with the tactic of sending a left-hander up the order to break the sequence of right-handers.
“The bowlers have slight difficulty if a left-handed batter comes because you have to change the line and length you would have for a right-hander. In trying to do that, your line can change slightly even to the right-hander, where more chances of getting runs are created,” Gavaskar explained, speaking on Sony Sports Network after the game.
Axar scored only seven runs from seventeen deliveries. “There was nothing wrong with that thought process. If Axar had scored runs, you would have said how good the captaincy was. Such moves work at times and don’t work on other occasions, and it didn’t work this time. You also knew there was a solid player like Rahul after him. That’s why you experiment at times,” Gavaskar observed.