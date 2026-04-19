What is the SRH team song, with origins in Melbourne, all about?

Simon Helmot, a key coaching staff with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, grew up in Melbourne and would sing the orange brigade’s team win song with much gusto after SRH defeated arch rivals CSK by 10 runs. Though the Aussie was schooled on SRH socials to improve their fielding levels urgently, though Nitish Reddy, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga and Heinrich Klaasen got the job done against the yellow lions.

IPL is quite the zoo, with assorted teams staking claim to the wildlife royals, tigers and lions. But SRH has been on about their tiger, which is now morphed into Hydra, merely for rhyming purposes.

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Having adopted Richmond Footie side’s Tigerland anthem in their dressing room for a few seasons now, 2026 has seen the lyrics retrofitted to suit the cricket league they are playing in. So, ‘Tigerland’ becomes ‘Hydera-bad’.

Here’s how the slightly mangled lyrics go:

Oh we’re from Hyderabad

A fighting fury, we’re from Hyderabad

In every battle you will see us with a grin

Bowling quicks and spin

If we’re behind then never mind

We’ll bat and fight and win

For we’re from Hyderabad

We never weaken till the final bells gone

Like sunrisers of old

For We’re from Hydra

(orange and black)

We’re from Hyderabad.

The song, originally written by Jack Malcomson in 1962, went with a yellow and black refrain, now flipped to orange and black for the team colours of Abhishek, Head, Nitish, Kishan & Co.

The win ofcourse came from Nitish Reddy claiming two early wickets of Sanju Samson and Ayush Mhatre, before Eshan Malinga put up a show.

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Seen in the win song video, singing enthusiastically is their spin coach Muttiah Muralitharan, though the most soprano notes in the complicated rendition is Ishan Kishan.

Helmot leads the team song, with the lyrics written on a white board, pointing with a bat because not all are familiar with the words. Though after a few wins, the board might not be needed.

It might be a Richmond (Melbourne) song but franchise leader Pat Cummins who finished a 24-hour scan sortie flying back to Australia under CA professionals, seemed to have returned. Cummins is normally a Sydney Swans fan, but the IPL can make even a Swans fan mouth the Richmond song.

Travis Head usually follows the Port Adelaide AFL side, and seems lost, like he mostly does in social media videos, before suddenly joining the chorus after jolting awake mid-song.

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While RCB and CSK tend to hog all the limelight, SRH sneaks in few wins, sets the Strike rate template, as Klaasen says, “I don’t care” and goes about their roller coaster, with a bit of Richmond’s bite of ‘eat them alive.’