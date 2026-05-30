What is R Ashwin’s high point of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 776-run IPL 2026 season?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a season to remember in the IPL 2026. For the Rajasthan Royals this season, the teenager churned out 776 runs at an average of 48.50 at a blistering strike rate of 237.30. On many occasions during the season, he was the lone batter standing for the Royals.

In qualifier 2, too, he played an incredible innings of 96 runs from just 47 deliveries. His heroics were not enough for Rajasthan to win the game, though he earned the appreciation of former Indian off-spinner R Ashwin.

“I’m actually disappointed. He played a lot of good knocks in this IPL and scored almost 800 runs, but the high point for me was his innings today,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.