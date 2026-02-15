What is Pakistan’s lowest T20 World Cup score?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan suffered yet another batting collapse as they took on India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. After putting on a web of spin on the Indian batters, Pakistan succumbed to the might of India’s lead seamers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the Powerplay, chasing a 176-run target.
After Hardik dismissed opener Sahibzada Farhan for a duck in the opening over, Bumrah turned on the heat, dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Agha and opener Saim Ayub. India’s vice-captain Axar Patel landed another blow, as he castled No. 4 Babar Azam with a beautiful delivery. Pakistan were reduced to 34 for four, their second-lowest score while losing four wickets in an innings. Interestingly, of the eight times they have lost four wickets for fewer than 50 runs, three have been effected by India.
Set a steep 176 chase on a turning track, Pakistan are in danger of recording their worst T20 World Cup score. Their lowest-ever World Cup score was a meagre 82 against West Indies in a defeat in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan could only muster 114 for nine in 20 overs while chasing 120 against India in New York. Losing out by five runs, Pakistan’s total was also their second-worst batting performance across nine World Cups.
Lowest T20 World Cup scores for Pakistan
82 – vs West Indies, Mirpur 2014
113/7 – vs India, New York 2024
114 – vs India, Colombo 2026*
123/7 – vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2012
128 – vs India, Colombo 2012
Overall, Pakistan’s lowest-ever men’s T20I score of 74 against Australia in 2012 in Dubai. Pakistan’s lowest T20I total against India came in yet another defeat during the 2016 Asia Cup, where they could only add 83 runs in Dhaka.
