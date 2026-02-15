What is Pakistan’s lowest T20 World Cup score?

T20 World Cup 2026: After putting on a web of spin on the Indian batters, Pakistan succumbed to the might of India's lead seamers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the Powerplay, chasing a 176-run target.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 10:23 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026; Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 in a 176 chase against India in Colombo. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup 2026; Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 in a 176 chase against India in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pakistan suffered yet another batting collapse as they took on India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. After putting on a web of spin on the Indian batters, Pakistan succumbed to the might of India’s lead seamers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the Powerplay, chasing a 176-run target.

FOLLOW: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE

After Hardik dismissed opener Sahibzada Farhan for a duck in the opening over, Bumrah turned on the heat, dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Agha and opener Saim Ayub. India’s vice-captain Axar Patel landed another blow, as he castled No. 4 Babar Azam with a beautiful delivery. Pakistan were reduced to 34 for four, their second-lowest score while losing four wickets in an innings. Interestingly, of the eight times they have lost four wickets for fewer than 50 runs, three have been effected by India.

What is Pakistan’s lowest T20 World Cup score?

Set a steep 176 chase on a turning track, Pakistan are in danger of recording their worst T20 World Cup score. Their lowest-ever World Cup score was a meagre 82 against West Indies in a defeat in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan could only muster 114 for nine in 20 overs while chasing 120 against India in New York. Losing out by five runs, Pakistan’s total was also their second-worst batting performance across nine World Cups.

Lowest T20 World Cup scores for Pakistan

82 – vs West Indies, Mirpur 2014

113/7 – vs India, New York 2024

114 – vs India, Colombo 2026*

123/7 – vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2012

128 – vs India, Colombo 2012

What is Pakistan’s lowest T20I score against India?

Overall, Pakistan’s lowest-ever men’s T20I score of 74 against Australia in 2012 in Dubai. Pakistan’s lowest T20I total against India came in yet another defeat during the 2016 Asia Cup, where they could only add 83 runs in Dhaka.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score: After India scored 175/7 while batting first against Pakistan at Colombo, Salman Ali Agha's men lost 7 wickets for just 78 runs. (Photo: AP)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
ICC T20 World Cup: How did Ishan Kishan turn his worst match-up into 77 off 40 against Pakistan?
Ishan Kishan India vs Pakistan
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Ishan Kishan deserves credit for making his own luck even as Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson ran out of it
Ishan Kishan India vs Pakistan

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
AI Impact Summit: How India plans to shape the AI conversation
Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the AI Summit that begins on February 16.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score: After India scored 175/7 while batting first against Pakistan at Colombo, Salman Ali Agha's men lost 7 wickets for just 78 runs. (Photo: AP)
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
US audacity, not reciprocity
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News