What is Pakistan’s lowest T20 World Cup score?

Pakistan suffered yet another batting collapse as they took on India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. After putting on a web of spin on the Indian batters, Pakistan succumbed to the might of India’s lead seamers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in the Powerplay, chasing a 176-run target.

After Hardik dismissed opener Sahibzada Farhan for a duck in the opening over, Bumrah turned on the heat, dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Agha and opener Saim Ayub. India’s vice-captain Axar Patel landed another blow, as he castled No. 4 Babar Azam with a beautiful delivery. Pakistan were reduced to 34 for four, their second-lowest score while losing four wickets in an innings. Interestingly, of the eight times they have lost four wickets for fewer than 50 runs, three have been effected by India.