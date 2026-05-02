What is one thing Riyan Parag needs to improve? Wasim Jaffers says: ‘same issue continued this season’

Riyan Parag’s form has been up and down in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. However, the Rajasthan Royals skipper blitzed with a 50-ball 90 on Friday against the Delhi Capitals. The innings was all about the talent Parag promises to deliver. However, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed out a major issue in Parag’s batting since having a breakthrough season in 2024.

“He also had a fantastic batting season in 2024, I think that was his breakthrough season, and after that he even played for India. Everyone felt that the boy has talent, but he was not performing consistently. There was no consistency. The same issue continued this season as well. Even last season, he did not score many runs, and this season too he was struggling,” Jaffer said.