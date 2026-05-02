What is one thing Riyan Parag needs to improve? Wasim Jaffers says: ‘same issue continued this season’

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Riyan Parag’s form has been up and down in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. However, the Rajasthan Royals skipper blitzed with a 50-ball 90 on Friday against the Delhi Capitals. The innings was all about the talent Parag promises to deliver. However, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed out a major issue in Parag’s batting since having a breakthrough season in 2024.
“He also had a fantastic batting season in 2024, I think that was his breakthrough season, and after that he even played for India. Everyone felt that the boy has talent, but he was not performing consistently. There was no consistency. The same issue continued this season as well. Even last season, he did not score many runs, and this season too he was struggling,” Jaffer said.
“Today was the day when the old Riyan Parag seemed to be back, because his bat speed and shot selection were excellent. Even this season he tried a few shots early on, but they were going straight to the boundary fielders and catches were being taken. So I felt that today his shot selection was much better, and the team was also under pressure. At the right time, he delivered,” he added.
However, despite the innings, the Royals could not get over the line as the Delhi Capitals chased down the score of 226 runs.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t come in a winning cause, but at least one box was ticked that Riyan Parag got runs. He has always had the talent, there is no doubt about that. The confidence and skill are there. The only problem is consistency in his performances, and I think he needs to improve that,” Jaffed added.
KL Rahul smashed 40-ball 75 runs to navigate the chase for the Capitals. Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order too chipped in 33-ball 62 early on. Mitchell Starc who was playing his debut game of the season picked up 3/40 from his four overs.
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