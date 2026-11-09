What is a limitation to Auqib Nabi’s bowling? Former cricketer decodes

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Auqib Nabi bowled well in the second ODI in conditions which were seaming a bit; he picked up 2/31. The seamer looked lethal in the conditions; however, Daryl Mitchell tried to charge down the track and counter the moment during his innings, as Nabi isn’t as fast as some of the Indian bowlers. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed out the same issue, suggesting it might be a limitation in his game.
“Well, if there is help in the surface, Auqib Nabi is best suited to extract something out of it. He’s a seam bowler, swing bowler. He’s a hit-the-deck hard bowler. There was enough help in the surface after the game was delayed because of rain. The pitch was also under the covers for a fairly long period of time. So surface moisture was still existing. And he was just putting the ball in the right area,” Chopra said on Cricinfo.
“The only issue arrives a little later when Daryl Mitchell starts walking down the pitch and the keeper has to be brought up. Mitchell starts smashing him down the ground. It has happened on two or three occasions. The lack of pace is something that will have to be worked on and he should have a plan when batters start charging down. The moment the keeper is standing up, Nabi looks half the bowler,” Chopra added.
It was not just Nabi; Arshdeep Singh also bowled quite miserly, conceding 16 runs from seven overs. Speaking on his performance, Chopra said:
“Yeah, sometimes it happens. Last game, he conceded 70, but had four wickets to show for his efforts. On Saturday, he bowled a lot better than what he did at Auckland. But then had no wickets to show for it in the opening burst. If you give him the conditions, he is one of the ideal new ball bowlers who has mastered his skills in the shortest format where batters tend to go after you.”