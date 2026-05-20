What happens if KKR vs MI is washed out. Check out play-offs scenarios

Kolkata Knight Riders' Saurabh Dubey, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Rain interrupted proceedings during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Thursday with the home team firmly on top. For KKR, the rain came at a pretty inopportune time with the Knights’ chances of qualifying to the play-offs depending firmly on winning the match against Mumbai as well as the May 24 encounter against Delhi Capitals.

What happens if rain washes out KKR vs MI

If the rain continues and the match cannot proceed further, it’ll be a big blow to KKR’s playoffs chances. If the points are shared due to the match getting abandoned, Kolkata can reach a maximum of 14 points which will not guarantee them a play-offs spot.