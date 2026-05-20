What happens if KKR vs MI is washed out. Check out play-offs scenarios

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Rain interrupted proceedings during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Thursday with the home team firmly on top. For KKR, the rain came at a pretty inopportune time with the Knights’ chances of qualifying to the play-offs depending firmly on winning the match against Mumbai as well as the May 24 encounter against Delhi Capitals.
If the rain continues and the match cannot proceed further, it’ll be a big blow to KKR’s playoffs chances. If the points are shared due to the match getting abandoned, Kolkata can reach a maximum of 14 points which will not guarantee them a play-offs spot.
With Punjab Kings at 13 points, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on 12 points each and Rajasthan Royals at 14 points with all the teams having one match each, even if Kolkata defeat Delhi and Punjab or Rajasthan win their remaining matches, PBKS or RR are likely to qualify for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs.
In case it’s a rain truncated affair, a minimum of 5-overs-a side contest can be played with the cut-off time likely to be announced officially.
According to AccuWeather, the conditions in the evening was expected to be mainly clear and humid with a yellow alert given from 8.10 PM to around 11.07 pm.
Kolkata were in the driver’s seat on Wednesday before the rain played spoilsport. Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey had struck twice each inside powerplay as Mumbai lost Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav with the visitors currently batting at 57/4 after 7 overs.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians. The Knight Riders retained the playing 11 from their previous match, while Hardik Pandya retuned to lead MI from an injury-enforced break. Former skipper Suryakumar Yadav too made a comeback to the eleven.
KKR have 11 points from 12 matches and they need to win this game to retain their playoff chances, while Mumbai have already been knocked out of the playoffs race.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.