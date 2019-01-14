What happened was wrong but Team India needs Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for World Cup: S Sreesanth

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been dropped from the Indian cricket team and asked to return home from Australia. This was after their comments on a popular TV chat sparked outrage on social media. Thereafter the duo were suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, they have found support in the form of S Sreesanth who said that Indian cricket needs both of them in the upcoming World Cup 2019.

“I will only say that whatever happened was very bad, but the World Cup is around the corner. Both Hardik and Rahul are both good cricketers,” Sreesanth was quoted as saying by IANS.

“I will only say to Hardik and Rahul, that surely they are both match-winners and sooner or later they will be back on the field. Yes, I know how difficult it is for a cricketer to miss the game and I just hope BCCI allows them to play, once they realise I am sure they should be playing where they should be playing,” the former pacer added.

Sreesanth also pointed out that there are other cricketers who have done worse things and gotten away without any punishment.

“Yes, what happened was wrong. They said some wrong things. But there are others whose have made bigger mistakes than these, who are still playing and are in different fields not just cricket. The same people are speaking about this. When they see an opportunity they pounce on it like tigers,” Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth is currently facing a life-long ban from cricket by BCCI for a spot-fixing scandal in 2013. However, it is supposed to be lifted soon.

“If my ban gets lifted this month or next month, then I will be the happiest…,” said the cricketer. When asked if it doesn’t Sreesanth said, “If not, I will call it a day because a lot of youngsters are there and it will be great for Indian cricket as well as my Kerala state. I should not be hanging around because I am Sreesanth and the ban got lifted. I will be more than happy with all the respect. If I am not doing well, I will walk away from the game,” Sreesanth said.