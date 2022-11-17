“What do you mean? Don’t be sorry,” Warner tells Finch during a struggling knock

On Thursday, Fox Cricket released a video on their Mic’d Up series, where David Warner was miked up during his 75-run knock against West Indies in October in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 world cup.

There is a vulnerable moment in there from Aaron Finch, who would make a struggling 15, a foreshadow of his performances in the T20 world cup where his place would be questioned by former Australian players including Allan Border, Michael Clarke, Mark Waugh and others. By the time of this game, Finch had already retired from ODIs.

At one point, Warner tells him, “it’s a short boundary, if I can get inside, I can pull him’, and Finch apologises to him, presumably for not middling the ball as well. “What do you mean?” Warner says, “Don’t be sorry. At the backend, I reckon, we will get the heavy runs,” even as Finch is staring at the scoreboard. And as Finch turns and walks away, Warner stands there, looking at him.

In an another moment, when Warner tells him that “may be I can be aggressive against this guy [the bowler isn’t shown], Finch says, “I can be aggressive too” And Warner replies, “yes yes 100 percent”.

The rest of the video highlights are filled with Warner’s shots and his comments to go alongside.

“I don’t think anything short is going to hold but full will be different. I’ll try that,” he tells opening partner Cameron Green as he goes on to face a few balls. “Stay composed. Nice swing. Stay composed. Nice figure for 2020,” he is heard saying to his partner.

He can also be heard advising Aaron Finch, saying, “The length he is going to bowl will be hard to hit down the ground. Probably gonna be wide, so step into the ball. Might give it a bit of a shape, yeah.”

He is also heard saying “That’s a hell of a shot.” The mic caught the gorgeous sounds that emanated after his willow hit the ball on various occasions, punctuated by Warner’s voice in the middle.

“I don’t reckon the length that he is bowling, we’ll see out the over, play it naturally, I reckon,” he can be heard before telling his partner in the mid-match interval, ” I am still checking the pull shots, but if you go with it, it’s fine. There’s plenty of singles as well. They are quite deep inside it.”

After a few minutes, Warner could be heard letting out an anguished cry of “Ohhhhh” as a pull shot went awry and resulted in his dismissal. But in some ways, the small big moment was Finch’s embarrassment at his struggles.