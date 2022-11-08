scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

What did Moeen Ali learn from MS Dhoni at the IPL with CSK?

Moeen also has a plan to stop Virat Kohli

Moeen Ali, Moeen Ali TEst cricket, Moeen Ali on Test return, Moeen Ali England, Moeen Ali cricket careerMoeen also spoke about England’s plans to stop Virat Kohli in the semifinal (Photo: PCB/Twitter)

The England all rounder Moeen Ali has a secret sauce, prepared by MS Dhoni, for the T20 world cup semi-final against India.

Moeen Ali says he watched and learnt from Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo in the IPL how to play in big-occasion games like the knockouts.

“At CSK I learnt a lot from guys like MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. I learnt how senior players can rub off on the younger players. It’s amazing in big games, the older players in this team just need to stay calm and get the youngsters really fired up without getting too emotionally fired up,” Mooed told reporters.

Moeen also spoke about England’s plans to stop Virat Kohli in the semifinal. Stifle the runs, and let the pressure get a wicket, is the way of Moeen, who has played three seasons with Kohli for RCB and has taken Kohli’s wicket in Tests and in IPL.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

“Top players, when they’re in, they’re hard to stop in T20 cricket. You have to have a plan to slow them down and then maybe get a wicket, Mooen said.

“He’s playing well, so we’ll have to stick to our plans whatever they are. To’ve played with and against these guys quite a lot now and so you know a lot,” said Moeen. “I think as a team we prepare for everything the day will bring, we’ll know how we’re going to bowl at him and stick to those plans.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It also depends on how he’s batting at the time, his own confidence. Batting-wise he’s batting really well. I think since the Asia Cup I feel like he’s back to his best. He looks like he’s found his mojo again and that happens to every player over their career. He’s playing well, so we’ll have to stick to our plans whatever they are. Top players, when they’re in, they’re hard to stop in T20 cricket.India obviously used to playing under pressure in front of a lot of people.”

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 03:11:49 pm
Next Story

Healthy food swaps to keep your gut health in check

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
In Pics: IND defeat ZIM by 71 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 08: Latest News