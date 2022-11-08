What did Moeen Ali learn from MS Dhoni at the IPL with CSK?

The England all rounder Moeen Ali has a secret sauce, prepared by MS Dhoni, for the T20 world cup semi-final against India.

Moeen Ali says he watched and learnt from Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo in the IPL how to play in big-occasion games like the knockouts.

“At CSK I learnt a lot from guys like MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo. I learnt how senior players can rub off on the younger players. It’s amazing in big games, the older players in this team just need to stay calm and get the youngsters really fired up without getting too emotionally fired up,” Mooed told reporters.

Moeen also spoke about England’s plans to stop Virat Kohli in the semifinal. Stifle the runs, and let the pressure get a wicket, is the way of Moeen, who has played three seasons with Kohli for RCB and has taken Kohli’s wicket in Tests and in IPL.

“Top players, when they’re in, they’re hard to stop in T20 cricket. You have to have a plan to slow them down and then maybe get a wicket, Mooen said.

“He’s playing well, so we’ll have to stick to our plans whatever they are. To’ve played with and against these guys quite a lot now and so you know a lot,” said Moeen. “I think as a team we prepare for everything the day will bring, we’ll know how we’re going to bowl at him and stick to those plans.

“It also depends on how he’s batting at the time, his own confidence. Batting-wise he’s batting really well. I think since the Asia Cup I feel like he’s back to his best. He looks like he’s found his mojo again and that happens to every player over their career. He’s playing well, so we’ll have to stick to our plans whatever they are. Top players, when they’re in, they’re hard to stop in T20 cricket.India obviously used to playing under pressure in front of a lot of people.”