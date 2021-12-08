What Adam Gilchrist told about “Integrity, honesty” and how “society” will view Alex Carey

Former Australia wicketkeeper and cricket legend Adam Gilchrist presented Alex Carey with Baggy Green cap No.461 as he made his debut in the first Vodafone Ashes Test at the Gabba.

“You deserve this, rest assured you deserve this,” Gilchrist said. Gilchrist praised Carey’s decision to switch back to cricket from Aussie rules football in 2012.

“It’s been a courageous journey – you walked away from one journey and courageously resumed another dream, and here you are fulfilling that dream today,” he said.

“I think when I reflect on my cap presentation when I received it, I reflected on the journey and all those people who have committed so much to getting me to that situation – and I know that you’ll do that.”

“The prime thing about this cap is there’s a lot of value placed on this – but not for a moment is there any sense of entitlement that comes with it,” he said.

“It doesn’t make you any more special than anyone else in society, but what I will say is that if you play with humility, if you play with integrity, honesty, and complete commitment to this group of people here – and I know that you will – and a sense of fun, the people in society will ride with you through the highs and probably more importantly, when the lows and challenges come, they’ll pick you up and carry you.”

On Wednesday, Carey took three catches as England were bowled out for 147.