‘What a nightmare this is for a slips fieldsman’: Steve Smith lambasted for dropping Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja on day two

After Virat Kohli dropped him at slips on day one, it was Steve Smith who coped fire for his fumbles in the same fielding region on day two of the first India-Australia Test in Nagpur.

FOLLOW INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1st TEST, DAY 3 LIVE

Smith dropped Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja as Australia looked to bounce back in the game after being dismissed for 177 in the first innings on Thursday.

The former Australia captain dropped the Indian skipper at 118, luckily getting to watch the current Australia captain clean him up not too later. He then dropped the southpaw all-rounder on the penultimate delivery of the day.

“What a nightmare this is for a slips fieldsman,” former Australian batter Matthew Hayden said on-air. “Sort of remained unsighted there. Should have made a better effort than that. Concentration factor – second last ball of the day. Bang. Gotta be on!”