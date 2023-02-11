‘What a nightmare this is for a slips fieldsman’: Steve Smith lambasted for dropping Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja on day two

After Virat Kohli dropped him at slips on day one, it was Steve Smith who coped fire for his fumbles in the same fielding region on day two of the first India-Australia Test in Nagpur.
FOLLOW INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1st TEST, DAY 3 LIVE
Smith dropped Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja as Australia looked to bounce back in the game after being dismissed for 177 in the first innings on Thursday.
The former Australia captain dropped the Indian skipper at 118, luckily getting to watch the current Australia captain clean him up not too later. He then dropped the southpaw all-rounder on the penultimate delivery of the day.
“What a nightmare this is for a slips fieldsman,” former Australian batter Matthew Hayden said on-air. “Sort of remained unsighted there. Should have made a better effort than that. Concentration factor – second last ball of the day. Bang. Gotta be on!”
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also had his say on the matter, “Absolutely, he wasn’t bending low. I don’t think he was expecting the catch to come there.”He further added, “The back isn’t bent and the catch came towards the knee. So that can make the difference. Yes, it’s been a long day. It’s been a tiring day, but the last couple of deliveries is where your concentration is most tested. Tough day for Steve Smith, he’ll feel it. he’s a good catcher.”
Former Australia batter Mark Waugh, who had elaborated on the reason behind Kohli’s dropped catch of Smith on day one, added on Smith, “It’s like he doesn’t think the ball will come to him, looks away from the game. You have got to read the play. You have got to pretend you are actually batting when you are fielding at first slip to the spinners.”
Waugh further added, “Your legs have to be lot closer to be able to move quickly. Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit. He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn’t expecting it. He’s a pretty good fielder but there are a few technical things that he can work on. Those chances that dropped they both came quickly. Maybe change a couple of things, the way he stands and then he won’t drop any more catches.”
On Stumps day two, India finished at 321/7, leading by 144 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (66 of 170) and Axar Patel (52 off 102) in the middle.