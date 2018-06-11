What a day for Scottish Cricket: Twitterati congratulates Scotland for historic win over England

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Scotland beat England for the first time amid scenes of disbelief and jubilation at the tiny Grange ground in Edinburgh on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 11, 2018 12:27:16 am
Scotland’s Safyaan Sharif celebrates winning the match. (Source: Reuters)
Scotland pulled off a historic win on Sunday as they beat World No. 1 ODI team England for the first time at Grange ground in Edinburgh. Spectators watched in disbelief as Scotland won the match by six runs.

England were all out for 365 after Scotland made 371 for five, their highest total in a one-day international. Jonny Bairsto hit a brilliant 105 to become the first Englishman to post three successive ODI centuries. But careless departures of Jason Roy (34), Eoin Morgan (20) and Alex Hales (52) and Joe Root (29) proved costly for the side. Moeen Ali tried to repair the damage with a 33-ball 46 but England had left themselves too much to do.

Here are the best reactions from around the world, congratulating Scotland for the historic win:

