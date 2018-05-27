What a cracker jack performance: Twitterati hail Pakistan’s historic triumph at Lords

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
England succumbed to a harrowing defeat in their first Test of the summer after Pakistan beat them at Lords by 9 wickets on Sunday

England succumbed to a harrowing defeat in their first Test of the summer after Pakistan beat them at Lords by 9 wickets on Sunday. Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir were the architects of the victory picking up 13 wickets among themselves. England’s batsmen were equally guilty of poor shot selection and an abject performance in the first innings resulted in 184 runs in the first innings. This turned the tide in favour of the visitors as they piled 363 on the board in their first innings. Another lackadaisical batting effort from the hosts resulted in 242 runs in the second innings. In reply, Pakistan chased down the slim target of 64 with a minor hiccup to register only their second triumph at the Lords. Their landmark victory has drawn widespread applause across the world of social media and here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root expressed disappointment over his team’s dismal performance and said, “We were outperformed in all three departments. First innings, we needed more runs. We did some really good work leading into this game. We made sure that we’re ready for this game. Pakistan exploited the conditions and did more than perhaps you expected, and we played bad shots. No regrets about the toss. It’s already going up and down. If we had batted well and gotten 250 or 300, it would have been a different game. We have to be a little bit smarter about how we get about things. It’s a difficult pill to swallow.”

