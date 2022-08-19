What a catch: Stuart Broad takes an overhead stunner at Lord’s

Stuart Broad is having the time of his life in the ongoing Test between England and South Africa at Lord’s. He finished the second day by becoming only the second bowler to take 100 Test wickets at the iconic ground and on Friday, he pulled off one of the best catches of the year.
Matthew Pots was bowling the the 78th over and Kagiso Rabada tried to pull, with the ball set to sail over Broad and reach the boundary ropes before the Englishman leaped backwards and pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss him.
Even the camera as well as the commentator thought that the ball had gone over the England fielder, with the camera gliding towards the boundary ropes before quickly cutting back to the catch as the commentator said, “He goes up and goes over,” before quickly correcting herself with an ecstatic shout, saying, ” No he hasn’t!!! He hasn’t!! I was looking towards the boundary line!! Stuart Broad has taken one of the catches at Lord’s.”
On Thursday, Broad became only the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue after Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, and James Anderson.
WHAT. A. CATCH. 😍
All 6ft 4 of Stuart Broad used to take a belter to kick off Day 3 🎉#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/RMK7MwxQF4
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 19, 2022
In the match, South Africa will take a lead of 161 runs into the second innings. The Proteas resumed on 289-7 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour’s play on Day 3, with Broad cleaning up the tail with two wickets. Anrich Nortje was stranded on 28 not out.
Subscriber Only Stories
England, which was bowled out for 165 early on the second day, has won four straight test matches under the new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘loves of her life’, Saba Pataudi give glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s daddy duties
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Solana-based crypto wallet will allow burning NFTs to protect users from scammers
Fault in optic fiber network causes massive internet outage in Pakistan: Officials
What a catch: Stuart Broad takes an overhead stunner at Lord’s
Kareena Kapoor shares photo with ‘loves of her life’, Saba Pataudi give glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s daddy duties
Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple in New York vandalised in possible hate crime: Reports
Why is Covid-19 spiking in Mumbai again? Why are you getting infected within 2 months?
Haryana amends Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Vidhan Sabha
Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office collection: ‘Don’t think of short term things like money’
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly
Prashant Kishor launches online poll on the new government headed by Nitish Kumar
Nitish as opposition’s prime ministerial face an option if other parties want: JD(U) president