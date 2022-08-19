What a catch: Stuart Broad takes an overhead stunner at Lord’s

Stuart Broad is having the time of his life in the ongoing Test between England and South Africa at Lord’s. He finished the second day by becoming only the second bowler to take 100 Test wickets at the iconic ground and on Friday, he pulled off one of the best catches of the year.

Matthew Pots was bowling the the 78th over and Kagiso Rabada tried to pull, with the ball set to sail over Broad and reach the boundary ropes before the Englishman leaped backwards and pulled off a one-handed stunner to dismiss him.

Even the camera as well as the commentator thought that the ball had gone over the England fielder, with the camera gliding towards the boundary ropes before quickly cutting back to the catch as the commentator said, “He goes up and goes over,” before quickly correcting herself with an ecstatic shout, saying, ” No he hasn’t!!! He hasn’t!! I was looking towards the boundary line!! Stuart Broad has taken one of the catches at Lord’s.”

On Thursday, Broad became only the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue after Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, and James Anderson.

In the match, South Africa will take a lead of 161 runs into the second innings. The Proteas resumed on 289-7 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour’s play on Day 3, with Broad cleaning up the tail with two wickets. Anrich Nortje was stranded on 28 not out.

England, which was bowled out for 165 early on the second day, has won four straight test matches under the new leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.