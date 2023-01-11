West Zone to conduct U-14 cricket camp every year

A group of five West Zone associations will conduct an under-14 boys’ zonal camp after the zonal under-14 tournament every year. The decision was taken unanimously during a West Zone meeting.

“In our West Zone meeting, there was a proposal and we mutually decided to have an under-14 zonal camp for boys. And it was welcomed by all West Zone associations. There is a camp for other age-groups but there is none for under-14 players. They just play one tournament and go back. We felt why not give them more opportunities where these boys have 15 days of a camp in one city in the West Zone every year,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express.

As per a proposal by MCA, a group of 20 players will be picked by the West Zone selection committee on the last day of the West Zone tournament. The zonal camp will be hosted by the association staging the tournament that year. The support staff will be appointed by the host association and it will also bear all expenses in this regard.

Post Covid-19, state associations haven’t been able to hold under-14 tournaments on a zonal basis. But they will resume with a competition held in Baroda from January 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t conduct an under-14 tournament. The BCCI holds under-16, under-19 and under-25 tournaments apart from those for senior men.