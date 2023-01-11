scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

West Zone to conduct U-14 cricket camp every year

Post Covid-19, state associations haven't been able to hold under-14 tournaments on a zonal basis. But they will resume with a competition held in Baroda from January 28.

Pune cricket, Road Safety Cricket Cup, Raging Lions, Board for Veteran Cricket, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsA group of five West Zone associations will conduct an under-14 boys' zonal camp after the zonal under-14 tournament every year.(FILE)

A group of five West Zone associations will conduct an under-14 boys’ zonal camp after the zonal under-14 tournament every year. The decision was taken unanimously during a West Zone meeting.

“In our West Zone meeting, there was a proposal and we mutually decided to have an under-14 zonal camp for boys. And it was welcomed by all West Zone associations. There is a camp for other age-groups but there is none for under-14 players. They just play one tournament and go back. We felt why not give them more opportunities where these boys have 15 days of a camp in one city in the West Zone every year,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express.

As per a proposal by MCA, a group of 20 players will be picked by the West Zone selection committee on the last day of the West Zone tournament. The zonal camp will be hosted by the association staging the tournament that year. The support staff will be appointed by the host association and it will also bear all expenses in this regard.

Post Covid-19, state associations haven’t been able to hold under-14 tournaments on a zonal basis. But they will resume with a competition held in Baroda from January 28.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t conduct an under-14 tournament. The BCCI holds under-16, under-19 and under-25 tournaments apart from those for senior men.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 19:14 IST
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra finale: Kharge invites leaders of 21 parties to Srinagar event

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 11: Latest News
close