Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • West Indies vs Sri Lanka: West Indies reach 246/6 at stumps on Day 1

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: West Indies reach 246/6 at stumps on Day 1

Shane Dowrich led a fighting battle against Sri Lanka to ensure West Indies survive on the first day of the first Test.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 7, 2018 3:01:22 pm
west Indies vs Sri Lanka, live score, wi vs sl live, cricket score live, west indies vs sri lanka first test, indian express West Indies vs Sri Lanka: West Indies lost 6 wickets on Day 1. (Source: AP)

West Indies flustered after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The hosts suffered two early blows with Carlos Brathwaite and Dwayne Smith getting out cheaply. The middle-order chipped in well with scores of 30s and 40s, to lead the fighting spirit. Shane Dowrich remained the highest run-scorer with 46* runs on the first Day. At stumps, West Indies reached 246/6, a score much better than with which they started off early on.

Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 13 June 2018

West Indies  414/8 dec & 223/7 dec

vs

Sri Lanka  185 (55.4) & 226 (83.2)

Match Ended ( Day 5 - 1st Test ) West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs

Full Scorecard

Live Blog

15:01 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Stumps

West Indies reached 246/6 at Stumps on Day 1.

12:11 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
Day 1 Close

At the end of Day 1, West Indies are 246/6 with Shane Dowrich keeping the hosts alive after early carnage. After three wickets in the first session, two in the second, another followed post Tea with Dowrich and Holder putting on a 90-run stand. Lahiru Kumara exacted plenty of purchase from the surface with pace and bounce. Poor over rate meant 84 overs came from the opening day but with no weather interruption, no early start to proceedings on Day 2. 

00:17 (IST) 07 Jun 2018
TEA!

West indies were reduced to 153/5 at thye end of the second session despite some hard work from Shai Hope but the batsmen didn't really apply themselves properly. 

23:24 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WICKET

After some good performance, Shai Hope is gone after failing to read a short delivery and the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Dickwella holds on to a brilliant catch  

23:08 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
50 partnership

Fifty partnership has come up between Chase and Hope. There have been few hiccups in the middle but the two batsmen have shown mettle. Sri Lanka too have been clinical with the ball

22:28 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
SHai Hope survives

It was a loud appeal from Sri Lanka and the on field umpire gave that one out but Hope straight away went upstairs and he survives with the help of the DRS

21:34 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Indies go into lunch at 99/3

West Indies go into lunch at 99/3. Powell looked really steady but he was cleaned up after playing a length delivery on to his stumps. Sri Lanka would look to wrap West Indies first innings quickly

20:39 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

Shai Hope has come out in the middle and he has replaced Devon Smith. Powell on the other side is scoring runs quite conveniently

20:32 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
GONE!

Just as we were talking about this partnership, it has been broken by a run-out. Devon Smith has a dismal comeback to his international career as he is going back for 7 and West Indies are 40/2

20:28 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Indies resist

The hosts lost an early wicket in Kraigg Brathwaite but this has been a fine partnership between Powell and Smith. Powell has played the anchor's role in this stand 

20:13 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
FOUR!

Lakmal has been economical so far but this time he misses his length and Powell gets a boundary off him. He has slashed that one really hard and the fielders had no answers about that shot

20:06 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

Kieron Powell is scoring some quick runs against Sri Lanka but he doesn't really need to be aggressive. They have lost an early wicket and these two need to stay at the crease to help West Indies get a big total

19:44 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WICKET!

Sri Lanka have the early breakthrough as Kraigg Brathwaite for 3. Lakmal gets his first wicket of the innings.  He has been caught behind and this brings Kieran Powell out in the middle

19:40 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
WI vs SL

A good start from Sri Lankan bowlers as they have given just four runs in the first two overs. Both Brathwaite and Smith should get their eye in first before accelerating because this is surely a good bowling attack

19:31 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka. West Indies have won the toss and they are bowling first in Trinidad

Playing XI

West Indies: Devon Smith, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lahiru Kumara