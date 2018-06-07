West Indies vs Sri Lanka: West Indies reach 246/6 at stumps on Day 1

Day 1 Close

At the end of Day 1, West Indies are 246/6 with Shane Dowrich keeping the hosts alive after early carnage. After three wickets in the first session, two in the second, another followed post Tea with Dowrich and Holder putting on a 90-run stand. Lahiru Kumara exacted plenty of purchase from the surface with pace and bounce. Poor over rate meant 84 overs came from the opening day but with no weather interruption, no early start to proceedings on Day 2.