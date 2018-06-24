West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay sent home on disciplinary grounds

Jeffrey Vandersay was a part of the Sri Lankan squad. (Source: AP File) Jeffrey Vandersay was a part of the Sri Lankan squad. (Source: AP File)

Sri Lanka recalled legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay ahead of the third and final Test match against Windies in Barbados due to improper conduct. 28-year-old Vandersay, who was a part of the Lankan squad, was reportedly sent back home due to a breach of contractual obligations of the agreement signed between the player and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

“Vandersay, who toured West Indies with the national team is sent back to Sri Lanka owing to his conduct, which amounts to breach of contractual obligations,” the board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Cricbuzz, Vandersay along with three other players visited a nightclub in St Lucia after the second Test. The next morning he was found missing from the team hotel room. A police complaint had to be launched thereafter.

Sri Lanka’s tour to West Indies has been fraught with troubles. Earlier, Angelo Mathews also returned home.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal along with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha were also charged for bringing the game into disrepute after holding up play. Chandimal has been handed a one-match suspension, Suranga Lakmal will lead in his absence.

