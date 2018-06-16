West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Day 3 delayed by two hours due to ball-change controversy

Sri Lanka did take the field at 11.50 AM but left without a ball being bowled after a brief discussion between Dinesh Chandimal and the umpires. (Source: West Indies Twitter) Sri Lanka did take the field at 11.50 AM but left without a ball being bowled after a brief discussion between Dinesh Chandimal and the umpires. (Source: West Indies Twitter)

Day 3 of the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka got off to a delayed start in St Lucia. The day’s play was supposed to start early so as to make up for the lost time on Day 2 but Sri Lanka refused to take the field at the scheduled start time of 9.30 AM. It appears that the reason for this was their objection to umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar changing the ball.

The day’s play was eventually given a designated time of 11.50 AM to begin with umpires awarding the West Indies five penalty runs. Moreover, Devon Smith and Shai Hope, the two batsmen at the crease, were given the freedom to choose the ball. Both of these are steps taken when the umpires suspect the fielding side of deliberately changing the condition of the match-ball in accordance to ICC Law 41.3.

The Sri Lankans did not take the field at the designated start time with broadcaster visuals showing Chandika Hathurusingha, captain Dinesh Chandimal and team manager Asanka Gurusinha in discussion with match referee Javagal Srinath. When they did take the field on 11.50 AM, Chandimal got into a conversation with the two umpires and eventually, the visitors left the field yet again without a ball being bowled.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Sri Lanka’s reason to not take the field was that the umpires had informed them of their decision to change the ball about 10 minutes before start of play. It was also reported that the umpires had been concerned about the condition of the ball on at the end of Day 2, although there was no official statement.

The last time a team refused to take the field under similar circumstances was in 2006. Inzamam-Ul-Haq-led Pakistan refused to take the field against England after umpire Darrell Hair changed the ball and awarded five penalty runs. In that instance, though, Pakistan forfeited the game and the match was awarded to England.

