West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was given out in the most unusual fashion during the 1st ODI vs West Indies on Tuesday after Kieron Pollard appealed for his wicket after his foot — seemingly unintentionally — pushed the ball away from the bowler. (Windies Cricket/ Twitter)

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: With 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series, West Indies will be hosting visitors Sri Lanka in the second match today (Friday) at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The Caribbean side won the first match by 8 wickets with 18 balls remaining.

It has been a good start for the hosts as in the first match both bowlers and batsmen did well to break the five-match losing streak against Sri Lanka.

While Sri Lanka, who started their 2020-23 Cricket World Cup Super League journey with a loss, will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the second match. Angelo Mathews has returned home due to some personal reasons and his absence will be another problem for the visitors.

Full Squads:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match details:

When and what time will West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will begin at 7 PM IST on Friday (March 12) in India. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match can be streamed live on FanCode App.