West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Sri Lanka and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the One Day International series starting from today (March 10, 2021). Since the three-match series will be a part of the 2020-23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, both teams will try to win it.

With a 2-1 win in the T20I series, hosts Windies will try to keep the winning momentum going here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. West Indies would like to forget their last three ODI matches results against Bangladesh in January this year. The Caribbeans had lost all three in the series.

While Dimuth Karunaratne-led Lankan would like to give a good fight to the hosts and turn the table. They will pin hopes on senior players like Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwell and Thisara Parera’s performances in the match.

Likely playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Danushka Gunathilaka/Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshen Dickwella (WK), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Other details:

When and what time will West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will begin at 7 PM IST on Wednesday (March 10) in India. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in India?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not have a live telecast on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match can be streamed live on FanCode App.