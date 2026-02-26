West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Battle of the unbeaten as WI and SA clash; Toss, Playing XI updates coming up

WI vs SA Live Cricket Score: The game features a battle between two of the last undefeated teams in the T20 World Cup.

WI vs SA Live Score, West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: The T20 World Cup’s final two unbeaten heavyweights collide in Ahmedabad as the West Indies take on South Africa. With both sides eyeing a semi-final berth and India watching closely, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Proteas look to defend their perfect record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but can the rampaging West Indies conquer the heat and the “home” favorites?

The contest pits the two remaining unbeaten teams in the T20 World Cup 2026. The game at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to give South Africa an edge only because of the Proteas’ recent familiarity with the stadium: four of South Africa’s five games have come at this venue. And they have won all of them, including the game against co-hosts India. West Indies, meanwhile, have never played a T20I in Ahmedabad.

West Indies lead the standings in Group 1 after a thumping 107-run win over Zimbabwe in Mumbai, but now need to beat the Proteas because their final game is against India, who are also chasing the semi-final spot. While the Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted five games of theT20 World Cup already, none of the previous ones have been afternoon games with a 3 pm start. This means that the heat will be a major factor early on and the dew factor will be negligible.

Live Updates Feb 26, 2026 01:14 PM IST WI vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: A look at where the two teams stand West Indies, 2 points, +5.350 NRR Thanks to their 107-run win over Zimbabwe, the West Indies have a superior net run-rate which could prove decisive as more Group 1 matches play out. They are most likely now just one win away from semi-finals qualification. South Africa, 2 points, +3.800 South Africa began their Super Eight campaign with a statement 76-run win over co-hosts and defending champions India. A win today will almost certainly mean they're through since their final game will be against Zimbabwe. Feb 26, 2026 01:02 PM IST WI vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: West Indies not getting carried away The West Indies are not getting carried away by their previous win over Zimbabwe where they smashed 254/6, which was their highest total in a Men's T20 World Cup. "When you get 250 plus on the board in a T20 game, then you must be happy as a batting unit," Shai Hope told media post-game. "And then with the ball being as clinical as we did in that, especially in the middle phase and Powerplay ... I would call it more of a complete game for us but if you want to be picky there's always areas that you can improve. "There's always ways and areas that you can find to improve." Feb 26, 2026 12:43 PM IST Steyn thinks Ngidi-Jansen are best 'slower ball bowling' pace pair at WC South Africa's victory over India in the Super 8 was built over the backs of superlative performances by their pacers. Former SA pacer Dale Steyn has called compatriots Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen as the best practitioners of the slower balls. "There’s obviously plenty fantastic bowlers at this WC, but talking slower balls specifically, I think the skills of Ngidi and Jansen, as a pair, are the best in the tournament. Knuckles from Jansen (11 wkts). Slow dipper from Ngidi (8)," Steyn posted and responded to followers on Twitter. "Batters finding it tough to read one dude, and there’s another coming…That’s trouble for batters," he added after South Africa's resounding win over hosts India few days ago. Feb 26, 2026 12:36 PM IST WI vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: South Africa not getting carried away, says Maharaj South Africa's Keshav Maharaj has said that the team is not getting "carried away" after their heady win over India in the Super 8 clash. “There was a real energy and buzz in the camp after beating probably the best side in the competition,” Maharaj said during the pre-match press conference. However, he was quick to underline that the team is not allowing the win to cloud their focus. “But we’re not getting carried away. There’s still a lot of cricket to be played. It’s about dusting ourselves off, doing things better and focusing on the positives.” Feb 26, 2026 12:18 PM IST WI vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: What's at stake today? The West Indies vs South Africa clash between the last two unbeaten teams of the T20 World Cup will possibly decide which team tops Group 1 in the Super Eight stage. The winner of today's clash will almost certainly clinch a spot in the semi-finals. West Indies will be more eager to win today, since their final game will be against India, while South Africa take on Zimbabwe Feb 26, 2026 12:06 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the West Indies vs South Africa game from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where two of the last unbeaten teams in the T20 World Cup will face off.