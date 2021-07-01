West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: South Africa have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the five-T20I series. The Temba Bavuma have won two games on the trot after losing the first match of the series comprehensively. South Africa won the previous T20I by a margin of just one run. They had two star performers in the game. Quinton de Kock scored a 51-ball 72 anchoring the innings whereas Tambraiz Shamsi helped his team get back in the game with an economical spell as he gave 13 runs from his quota of four overs which included Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket. The middle-order problem continues to haunt the hosts. An out-of-form Nicholas Pooran scored a 28-ball 27 which only increased the required run rate in the run chase.

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I will take place on Tuesday, June 29.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I match will live stream on FanCode.