Tuesday, June 29, 2021
West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Windies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran is yet to perform after a poor run for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021

By: Sports Desk |
June 29, 2021 5:51:01 pm
Quinton de Kock has provided good starts to South Africa in both T20Is (Twitter/WindiesCricket)

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: West Indies and South Africa will go up against each other after winning one game each in the five-match T20I series. In the first game, the hosts registered a comprehensive victory by eight wickets as they chased down the target of 161 in just 15 overs. It was followed by a loss as the Kieron Pollard-led team could not chase down 167 in the second T20I. For both teams, middle-order has been an issue. Windies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran is yet to perform after a poor run for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it got suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday, June 29.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will live stream on FanCode.

