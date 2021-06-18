West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

South Africa gave debuts in the series opener to batsmen Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne. West Indies gave a first test cap to seam bowler Jayden Seales. (Twitter/windiescricket)

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: West Indies must find a way to counter South Africa’s barrage of seamers if they are to square the series in the second Test that starts on Friday, but they are unlikely to get much respite from the pitch at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

The home side were skittled out for 97 and 162 in the first Test having been unable to handle the pace and movement of the tourists’ bowlers on a helpful wicket. Coach Phil Simmons had bemoaned his top order batting frailties after the defeat by an innings and 63 runs in the first game. It has long been a problem and the reason why West Indies have won only three of their 29 previous tests against South Africa.

When and what time will the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa begin?

The 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, June 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Which channel will telecast 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa?

The 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa will be not have a live broadcast in any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa?

The 2nd Test match between West Indies and South Africa will have a live streaming on the FanCode application.