West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: West Indies and South Africa will be locking horns for the second time in the five-match T20I series on Sunday after the hosts won the opener on Saturday.

For the home series, West Indies have the services of hard-hitters like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Dwayne Bravo. With the help of their brilliant squad, the Caribbean side registered an eight-wicket victory in the first T20I. Opener Evin Lewis (71 off 35) led the charge for the hosts in their chase of 161 against the Proteas.

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place on Sunday, June 27.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will live stream on Fancode.