West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs SA

Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies are currently placed sixth on ICC Test Rankings (File Photo) (Twitter/WindiesCricket)

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will take on Dean Elgar-led South Africa in the first of two-Test series. The hosts will be heading into the Test without the services of Shannon Gabriel who has a hamstring injury. Jayden Seales is likely to be his replacement. The hosts have also recalled Shai Hope in the squad. On the other hand, there are doubts over Temba Bavuma’s availability as he has a hip problem. Kyle Verreynne and Keegan Petersen are also expected to make their Test debut for the visitors.

When and what time will West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will begin at 7:30 PM on June 10.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test taking place?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

The live telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match will not be available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

The livestream of West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Prenelan Subrayen, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales