West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: West Indies and South Africa will be locking horns in five T20Is starting on Saturday, with many international superstars returning to the West Indies XI to play together for the first time in five years. Two-time World Cup winner Andre Russell has returned to the team alongside Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo. The team will be led by Kieron Pollard.

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place on Saturday, June 26.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will live stream on Fancode.