West Indies vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup Match: Toss, Playing XI soon; Shai Hope’s men eye winning start in Kolkata

West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ten years ago, they were at the top of the world T20 stage. The Caribbean superstars have fallen a few rungs from those lofty peaks, but Shai Hope’s men will hope to make a statement opening to the campaign as the tournament returns to India for the first time in 10 years.

West Indies vs Scotland T20 WC Match, Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

They were due to face Bangladesh today, but for the unfortunate turn of events over the last fortnight, it will be the eleventh-hour group of Scotland who will turn up at the Eden Gardens to face the former champions.

Richie Berrington’s men will well be the underdogs but such has been the form of the Windies that an upset cannot be ruled out altogether. A belter of a track could produce a high-scoring game too as the evening unfolds.

Live Updates Feb 7, 2026 02:07 PM IST WI vs SCOT Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Upset looming in Sri Lanka? As we build up to toss time in Kolkata, an upset is on the cards in the tournament opener as Pakistan have gone seven down in their pursuit of 148 against the Netherlands! Feb 7, 2026 01:48 PM IST WI vs SCOT Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kolkata weather report Expect a bright and clear Saturday afternoon in Kolkata. The temperature is set to peak at 26°C, paired with a comfortable humidity range of 35% to 45% Feb 7, 2026 01:29 PM IST WI vs SCOT Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted Playing XIs West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein. Scotland: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif. Feb 7, 2026 01:09 PM IST WI vs SCOT Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads Scotland Squad: Michael Jones, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales Feb 7, 2026 01:02 PM IST WI vs SCOT Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome The Indian leg of the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will get underway at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the venue of the final from the 2016 edition, the last held in the country. The then champions West Indies will be in action, taking on Scotland. There isn't the overwhelming expectation lingering over Shai Hope and his men, and the might just be liberating for the West Indies this time.