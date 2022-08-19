scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, When and Where to Watch WI vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Telecast: Having won the first ODI, West Indies will look to clinch the three-match series with a win in the second ODI.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Telecast: West Indies have the chance to win only their third ODI series since 2021. (Photo: Windies Cricket/Twitter)

West Indies vs New Zealand (WI vs NZ), 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns for the second time in the three-match ODI series with a 1-0 lead. The hosts haven’t been accustomed to winning 50-over series for some time, in fact they’ve only won two of the nine series they’ve played since 2021. Against New Zealand, they have the opportunity to make it three. The first match was about the bowlers paving way for an easy chase by the Windies batters. A five wicket win.

New Zealand on the other hand find themselves at the tricky end. The Blackcaps began their tour of the Caribbean with back to back wins in as many T20I series but have now lost two consecutive games and will need to win the next two if they are to clinch the ODI series.

Here’s all you need to know about the second West Indies vs New Zealand ODI.

When and what time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

The WI vs NZ 2nd ODI will take place at 2:00PM local time (11:30 PM IST) on Friday, August 19. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be held?

The 2nd WI vs NZ ODI will be contested at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Which TV channel will telecast the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live in India?

Advertisement

The West Indies vs New Zealand series will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can I watch the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online in India?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be available on the Fancode app.

Squads:

Advertisement

West Indies: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:10:27 pm
Next Story

Wanted to join the Army, but couldn’t: Rajnath Singh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

5

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 19: Latest News