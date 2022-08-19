West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies vs New Zealand (WI vs NZ), 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns for the second time in the three-match ODI series with a 1-0 lead. The hosts haven’t been accustomed to winning 50-over series for some time, in fact they’ve only won two of the nine series they’ve played since 2021. Against New Zealand, they have the opportunity to make it three. The first match was about the bowlers paving way for an easy chase by the Windies batters. A five wicket win.
New Zealand on the other hand find themselves at the tricky end. The Blackcaps began their tour of the Caribbean with back to back wins in as many T20I series but have now lost two consecutive games and will need to win the next two if they are to clinch the ODI series.
Here’s all you need to know about the second West Indies vs New Zealand ODI.
When and what time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?
The WI vs NZ 2nd ODI will take place at 2:00PM local time (11:30 PM IST) on Friday, August 19. The toss will be held at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST).
Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be held?
The 2nd WI vs NZ ODI will be contested at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.
Which TV channel will telecast the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live in India?
The West Indies vs New Zealand series will not be telecasted on TV in India.
Where can I watch the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online in India?
The live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be available on the Fancode app.
Squads:
West Indies: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.
