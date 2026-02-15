West Indies vs Nepal LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope’s WI to fight vs Rohit Paudel’s NEP for a spot in Super 8; Toss, Playing XI updates

WI vs NEP LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow West Indies vs Nepal match Live from Mumbai.

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: The Shai Hope-led West Indies will take on Rohit Paudel’s Nepal in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, in the first game of the triple-header.

West Indies are off to a terrific start in this edition, having convincingly beaten Scotland by 35 runs and England by 30 runs in their two league games in Kolkata and Mumbai, respectively. They sit on top of the points table with four points from two games. A win on Sunday would all but guarantee the two-time World Champions a spot in the Super 8.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Nepal showed an inspired fight against England that saw the Himalayan nation lose the game by just four runs. But concerning signs emerged in the game against Italy, where Nepal were deflated and completely annihilated by the small European nation, which registered its maiden T20 World Cup win. WI vs NEP, T20 World Cup Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales. Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF WEST INDIES VS NEPAL T20 WORLD CUP MATCH: Live Updates Feb 15, 2026 08:24 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Nepal versus West Indies game from the T20 World Cup. It's a game where one team could secure a Super 8 spot and another could book their tickets back home. West Indies are on top of their group after victories over Scotland and England. One more victory will be enough to seal their place in the Super 8s. Nepal are staring at the edge of elimination, aware that another defeat will bring a promising campaign to a cruel end. Three Nepal fans chase a T20 World Cup dream: 30-plus hours on a train, four matches of hope (L-R) Tegendra Shahi, Jeevan Shahi and Jaka Shaha travelled for over 30 hours to reach Mumbai for Nepal's group-stage T20 World Cup games. (Express Photo by Shankar Narayan/AP) For Jaka Shaha, Tegendra Shahi and Jeevan Shahi, the journey to Mumbai for the T20 World Cup began in their villages in Nepal, with a decision that sounded simple but demanded commitment. “We came by train,” Jaka, hailing from the western border near Assam, said. “It took 30 to 36 hours.” All three laughed. The exact number hardly mattered anymore. They travelled together on the same train, crossing borders and states, carrying little more than bags, tickets and belief. “It’s been ten days since we came from our village,” Jaka said, explaining that they had a few acquaintances in the city, with whom they were staying, not just for one game. The plan is to stay right through Nepal’s Group C campaign at the Wankhede Stadium. “We came for all four matches,” Jaka added firmly. “Yes, all four,” Tegendra, hailing from Dailekh district in the Karnali Pradesh province of Nepal repeated, nodding in agreement. READ FULL STORY BY SHANKAR NARAYAN

