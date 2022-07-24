India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Ishan Ishan replace Sanju Samson in India’s playing XI?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is someone who doesn’t belives in chopping and changes and that too if the team has won the previous match. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

But India’s concern would be their middl-order. It was a perfect top-three act by the Indian team in the first ODI, but a middle-order collapse followed and India settled for 308 for 7 after being in a position to go beyond 350. In the middle-order, the spotlight would be on Sanju Samson the batter as he once again failed to make use of the opportunity at this level, returning with an 18-ball 12.

The Kerala stumper, however, made up for his lack of runs with a stunning boundary save at the death, which played a part in India pulling off a win in the last-ball of the match with Mohammed Siraj defending 15 runs. On Sunday, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Samson, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel would like to deliver.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The first ODI too was played on the same ground. Taking cue from the first game, the pitch for the second ODI too, will be a paradise for the batters.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch for the first ODI was a curious belter, it was flat but there were also phases when run-scoring was a little trickier with the old ball stopping on the batters. It resulted in an interesting contest between bat and ball, and conditions should remain similar on Sunday.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Weather Report

The weather for the West Indies vs India second ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 24. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Squads

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty