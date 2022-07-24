scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Ishan Ishan replace Sanju Samson in India’s playing XI?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing XI Prediction: The spotlight would be on Sanju Samson the batter in India's middle-order.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 24, 2022 2:06:58 pm
Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ICC , ICC rankings, IND vs SLIndia's Ishan Kishan plays a shot. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing XI Prediction: Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is someone who doesn’t belives in chopping and changes and that too if the team has won the previous match. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

But India’s concern would be their middl-order. It was a perfect top-three act by the Indian team in the first ODI, but a middle-order collapse followed and India settled for 308 for 7 after being in a position to go beyond 350. In the middle-order, the spotlight would be on Sanju Samson the batter as he once again failed to make use of the opportunity at this level, returning with an 18-ball 12.

The Kerala stumper, however, made up for his lack of runs with a stunning boundary save at the death, which played a part in India pulling off a win in the last-ball of the match with Mohammed Siraj defending 15 runs. On Sunday, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Samson, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel would like to deliver.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. The first ODI too was played on the same ground. Taking cue from the first game, the pitch for the second ODI too, will be a paradise for the batters.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch for the first ODI was a curious belter, it was flat but there were also phases when run-scoring was a little trickier with the old ball stopping on the batters. It resulted in an interesting contest between bat and ball, and conditions should remain similar on Sunday.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Weather Report

The weather for the West Indies vs India second ODI match will be mainly clear and warm on July 24. Rain is unlikely to play a spoilsport in the match. The temperature on match day will hover between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Squads

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests

An SC scheme on which Punjab backs Centre claims, its own dept contests

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News