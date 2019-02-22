West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England win toss, elect to bowl first

WI vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies host England in Bridgetown for the second ODI of the five-match series. Veteran batsman Chris Gayle announced his return to the ODI arena in the first match with a 129-ball 135.

But England showed why they are considered the best ODI team in the world by comfortably chasing down a target of 361 with six wickets and eight balls to spare. They would be looking to asert their dominance in this match.