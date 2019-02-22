West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England win toss, elect to bowl firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/west-indies-vs-england-wi-vs-eng-2nd-odi-live-score-streaming-5597156/
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England win toss, elect to bowl first
West Indies vs England, WI vs Eng 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England will be looking to assert their dominance after a remarkable run chase in the first ODI.
WI vs Eng 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies host England in Bridgetown for the second ODI of the five-match series. Veteran batsman Chris Gayle announced his return to the ODI arena in the first match with a 129-ball 135.
But England showed why they are considered the best ODI team in the world by comfortably chasing down a target of 361 with six wickets and eight balls to spare. They would be looking to asert their dominance in this match.
TEAMS!
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
West Indies: Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
England have won the toss, elected to bowl first
They will chase again then. It means we could get to see another biggie from Gayle considering he doesn't have to field for 50 overs before coming into the middle. "The other day we were thinking the same," says Eoin Morgan. "It looks a good wicket, don't think it will change much over the 100 overs." Woakes is indeed rested, with Tom Curran coming in. "We wanted to bowl first as well, seems to be a bit of moisture in the wicket," admits Jason Holder. One change for the Windies, too: Sheldon Cottrell for Nicholas Pooran to "add a bit to our bowling".
Hello and Welcome!
England's batsmen showed that they cannot be trounced by West Indies the way they did in the Tests in Bridgetow. They showed that they truly are a frighteningly formidable side in the ODIs, particularly on the batting front. They completed their record run chase and not once throughout that innings did it look like England might struggle. They will be looking to stamp their authority here now.
West Indies: Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Joel Campbell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas
England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
