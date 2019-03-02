West Indies vs England 5th ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs ENG 5th ODI?

WI vs ENG 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going 2-1 down in the Test series against West Indies, visitors England finally have got an opportunity to avenge their loss when both the teams meet in final and fifth ODI on Saturday. With rain playing a spoilsport in the third ODI, England currently have a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series.

Records tumbled during the fourth ODI between West Indies and England, which saw the hosts losing by just 29 runs. Led by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler—who smashed 12 sixes and 13 boundaries in his 150-run knock off 77 deliveries—England managed to post 418/6 in their 50 overs. In response, West Indies made sure it was an even contest, however the hosts were bundled out for 389 in 48 overs.

When is the 5th ODI between West Indies and England?

West Indies and England will play the 5th ODI on Saturday, March 02, 2019.

Where is 5th ODI between West Indies and England being played?

The 5th ODI between West Indies and England will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

What time is the 5th ODI between West Indies and England?

The 5th ODI between England and West Indies will start at 8.30 PM on Saturday with the toss scheduled for 8.00 PM.

Which channel will air the 5th ODI between West Indies and England?

The 5th ODI between England and West Indies will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I follow the 5th ODI between West Indies and England live online?

The 5th ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on SonyLiv. You can find the result of the encounter on IndianExpress.com.