WATCH: All sixes from record-breaking ODI match between West Indies and England

At National Cricket Stadium in St. Georgia’s, Grenada, it was a rainfall of sixes on Wednesday during the 4th ODI between West Indies and England. With a total of 807 runs scored in the match, 46 sixes were struck by batsmen from both the teams. In doing so, the two teams broke the record for maximum sixes in a 50-over match, surpassing the previous record held by India and Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru.

Among the big hitters, there were two names who stood tall among the rest – England’s Jos Buttler and West Indies’ Chris Gayle. While Buttler hammered the most number of sixes for the visitors, Gayle did the same for the home country.

Slamming 12 sixes, along with 13 fours, Buttler scored 150 runs in 77 balls at a strike rate of 194.81. He was eventually cleaned up by Carlos Brathwaite. On the back of his innings, the Three Lions reached 418/6 in 50 overs.

This is the 5th time England have scored 400+ total in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup. With 12 big hits, Buttler also broke his own record of slamming the maximum number of sixes by any England batsman in an innings in the 50-overs format.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle, in the 2nd innings, ensured that the party does not stop. The left-handed batsman hammered 14 sixes in the chase, the highest in the match. He scored his fastest ton, in 51 balls, and surpassed the 10,000-run mark. The 40-year-old eventually was cleaned up by Ben Stokes while batting on 162 in 97 balls.

Apart from Buttler and Gayle, the other six-hitters in the match were Jonny Bairstow (4), Alex Hales (2), Eoin Morgan (6), John Campbell (1), Darren Bravo (4), Shimon Hetmyer (1) and Carlos Brathwaite (2).

West Indies were eventually bowled out for 389 as England picked up a 29-run win to take a 2-1 lead in the series.