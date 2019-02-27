West Indies vs England 4th ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs ENG 4th ODI?

WI vs ENG 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After overpowering England in the recently-concluded Test series, West Indies will now look to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match ODI series when they lock horns on Wednesday. With the series tied at 1-1, the Caribbean side are chasing their first bilateral ODI series win in close to five years.

The rejuvenated Windies side are brimming with confidence after the return of veteran Chris Gayle. The left-handed batsman notched up a ton and half-century in the first two encounters. Andre Russell’s inclusion in the final two ODIs will add more strength to the squad. The all-rounder, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, has been recalled to the national side for the first time since July.

When is the 4th ODI between West Indies and England?

West Indies and England will play the 4th ODI on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Where is 4th ODI between West Indies and England being played?

The 4th ODI between West Indies and England will be played at St. George’s in Grenada.

What time is the 4th ODI between West Indies and England?

The 4th ODI between England and West Indies will start at 7.00 PM on Wednesday with the toss scheduled for 6.30 PM.

Which channel will air the 4th ODI between West Indies and England?

The 4th ODI between England and West Indies will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I follow the 4th ODI between West Indies and England live online?

The 4th ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on SonyLiv. You can find the result of the encounter on IndianExpress.com.