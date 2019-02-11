Mark Wood takes fifer as England put West Indies on ropes

Mark Wood picked up his first five-wicket haul to bowl England into a commanding position on the second day of the third Test against West Indies on Sunday.

Advertising

Wood scooped 5-41 as the visitors bowled out West Indies for 154 for a 123-run first innings lead at Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

England were 19 without loss in their second innings at the close, an overall lead of 142 runs on an eventful day in which 16 wickets fell.

Brought into the team for the first time this series, Wood offered England genuine pace of more than 90 mph (145 kph).

Advertising

He had an immediate impact, having Shai Hope (one) and Roston Chase (golden duck) caught at gully off consecutive balls in Gros Islet.

Although he did not complete the hat-trick, Wood struck again soon afterwards when Shimron Hetmyer (eight) edged to first slip.

Wood was not the only England bowler on a hat-trick in the middle session.

Spinner Moeen Ali dismissed openers Kraigg Brathwaite, caught at deep mid-wicket for 12, and John Campbell, lbw for 41, with successive balls.

Campbell’s wicket was particularly important because he was threatening to compile a big score quickly, scoring the lion’s share of runs in an opening partnership of 57.

Wood continued his carnage after tea when Darren Bravo (six) edged to first slip and he wrapped up the innings by bowling out Shannon Gabriel for four.

Moeen took 4-36, while Stuart Broad chipped in with a wicket, as well as a magnificent one-handed catch at long-off.

Though West Indies have already clinched the series by winning the first two Tests, England will take comfort from being in great position to salvage a victory in the finale.

West Indies, however, revealed that while they have an abundance of fast bowlers, their batting can still be brittle.

ROACH STRIKES

Earlier, Kemar Roach picked up four wickets as West Indies ripped through the England tail in the first innings.

The second new ball, allied with good bowling and sharp fielding, helped West Indies restrict England’s total to 277.

Gabriel, fastest of West Indies’ four-pronged pace attack, set the skids in motion when he bowled Jos Buttler for 67.

Butler did not add to his overnight score, and the dismissal ended a 125-run partnership with Ben Stokes that had allowed England to climb out of an early hole.

Stokes went eight overs later for 79, caught when he mistimed a pull shot, and after Moeen (13) and Jonny Bairstow (two) went cheaply, West Indies quickly mopped up the tail, picking up the final four wickets for seven runs.

Advertising

Roach finished with 4-48, while Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul collected two wickets apiece.