West Indies vs England 3rd ODI stats: Most sixes hit in an ODI match, 807 runs scored

England and West Indies played a run-laden absurdity of an ODI match in Grenada on Thursday at the end of which the former prevailed with a 29-run win. England batted first and went on to score a mammoth total of 418/6. The total was powered by a brutal 204-run partnership between captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler that came off just 124 balls. Morgan smashed 103 off 88 balls before being dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell but Buttler continued along his own merry way. He was on 150 off 77 balls when he was dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite.

West Indies, though, remained ahead of the required run rate for much of the chase thanks to a typically ballistic innings from Chris Gayle. The veteran outscored Buttler and shared a 176-run stand with Darren Bravo. Even after he fell, on 162 off 97 balls, Carlos Brathwaite and Ashley Nurse’s 88-run stand kept West Indies in the chase. However, Adil Rashid took four wickets in his final over and ended the carnage.

Here are the standout stats from the match:

– 46 sixes were hit in the match, the most in an ODI. The previous record was held by India and Australia set in 2013 in Bengaluru

– England hit 24 sixes which is the most by a team in an ODI innings. They crossed the 23 that was hit by West Indies in the first ODI of the series. West Indies hit 22 in their chase

– 807 runs were scored in the match; the third-highest aggregate total in ODI history. It follows 825 scored by India and Sri Lanka (Rajkot 2009) and South Africa and Australia (Johannesburg 2006)

– Buttler scored the most sixes in an ODI innings for England with 12. He also held the previous record of 8 which he hit against Pakistan as part of an unbeaten 115. Moeen Ali has hit the most after him. (8 vs West Indies, Bristol 2017)

– Buttler went from 51 to his hundred in 15 balls.

– He then took 31 balls to move from his half century to 150. The fastest ODI hundred was made by South Africa’s AB de Villiers from 31 balls.

– Chris Gayle scored his hundred from 51 balls, his fastest ODI century

– Morgan became the first England batsman to pass 6,000 ODI runs.

– Gayle became the second West Indian to score 10,000 ODI runs during his knock, following Brian Lara. He is the 14th batsman to move past 10,000 career runs in ODIs