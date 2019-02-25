West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

WI vs Eng 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies sent a message of intent ahead of the World Cup beating world no.1 England in the second ODI and levelling the series. They came into the series on the back of an incredible 2-1 win in the Test series but England easily chasing down a target of 361 made the visitors look like outright favourites once again to win the series.

Advertising

But the home side came back strong in the second ODI. Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 104 as West Indies posted 289/6 batting first. Sheldon Cottrell then got the hosts off to a flier dismissing openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow early. Cottrell went on to account for the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan, who was at that point steering his side to victory with Ben Stokes on the other side. West Indies skipper Jason Holder then dismissed Stokes on 79 and then Jos Buttler on 34. England were eventually dismissed on 263.

When is the 3rd ODI between West Indies and England?

West Indies and England will play the 3rd ODI on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Advertising

Where is 3rd ODI between West Indies and England being played?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and England will be played at St. George’s in Grenada.

What time is the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies will start at 7.00 PM on Monday with the toss scheduled for 8.30 PM.

Which channel will air the 3rd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 3rd ODI between England and West Indies will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I follow the 3rd ODI between West Indies and England live online?

Advertising

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on SonyLiv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.