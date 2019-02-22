West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs ENG 2nd ODI?

WI vs Eng 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a humiliating defeat in the Test series against West Indies, England roared back to form in the ODIs, easily registering a six-wicket victory in the 1st ODI against Windies. The two teams will return to play the 2nd ODI on Friday as Windies look to bounce back from the defeat. With the World Cup in sight, the Three Lions will hope they can continue with their form in the 50-overs format. Jason Roy and Joe Root, who both stitched a ton, will be key players once again.

When is the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England?

West Indies and England will play the 2nd ODI on Friday, February 22, 2019.

Where is 2nd ODI between West Indies and England being played?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and England will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time is the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI between England and West Indies will start at 8:30 PM on Thursday afternoon with the toss scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Which channel will air the 2nd ODI between England and West Indies?

The 2nd ODI between England and West Indies will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How do I follow the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England live online?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on SonyLiv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.