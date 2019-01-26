West Indies vs England 1st Test: Jason Holder makes double century before declaring

West Indies captain Jason Holder etched his name into the record books with an unbeaten double century before declaring in the second innings with his team-leading England by 627 runs in the first test in Barbados. His 202 not out, achieved at the healthy clip not far short of a run a ball, was the third highest by a number eight in test history, behind only the Pakistan duo of Wasim Akram (257 not out) and Imtiaz Ahmed (209).

Holder and Shane Dowrich, who made a more patient century with an innings of 116, put on an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 295 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Holder prolonged England’s agony in the field by delaying his declaration, but still gave his four-pronged pace attack more than two full days to dismiss England, who for what it’s worth need a modest 628 to win.

England made only 77 in their first innings, the lowest ever test total by any team at Kensington Oval. Yet the tourists still had an outside shot at victory when they reduced West Indies to 61 for five late on the second day. But that was before Dowrich and Shimron Hetmyer (31) put together a half-century partnership, before Holder and Dowrich took the match completely out of England’s reach.

After 18 wickets fell on day two, Friday provided a stark contrast on a pitch that posed few problems for the batsmen. England pace bowler James Anderson collected five wickets in the first innings, but toiled without success in the second (0-58), while off-spinner Moeen Ali had the best figures, 3-78.

He instigated the Thursday collapse, but could not add to his haul on Friday. Captain Joe Root showed little faith in leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who came in for severe punishment, particularly by Holder.

He had 0-61 off nine overs, while Root was more economical with 0-37 off 10 overs. West Indies and England are playing a three-test series in the Caribbean.