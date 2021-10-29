West Indies vs Bangladesh: Pollard retires hurt, Russell run out for diamond duck in next delivery

The West Indies vs Bangladesh match saw a bizarre event in the middle as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard started walking off the field midway during the 13th over of his side’s batting innings in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The official scorecard said that Pollard had retired hurt due to excessive heat.

Asked to set a target for the third consecutive time in the tournament, West Indies batters struggled to get going on a sluggish track before Nicholas Pooran (40 off 22 balls) hit the much-needed runs. After a few overs of pace, Hasan got the big wicket of Chris Gayle (4) as Bangladesh gave away just 29 runs while picking two wickets in the Powerplay.

Kieron Pollard (14 not out) tried to repair the innings before the skipper retired ill in the 13th over. The reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear but he came back in the final over to hit a last ball six after seven of his side were packed off.

In the very next ball, Andre Russell (0) was run out without facing a ball as things went from bad to worse for the West Indies.

The on West Indies got some rub of the green when Chase was dropped once again by Hasan at deep mid-wicket before Bangladesh missed a stumping opportunity against Pooran. The momentum slightly changed in the West Indies favour as Chase and Pooran plundered 14 runs off the 15th over. Pooran continued the assault as he hammered Shakib for back-to-back sixes. Jason Holder too pitched in with a five-ball 15.

