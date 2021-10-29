West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE: BAN win toss and elected to bowl first in Sharjah

West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score & Updates: It is a do-or-die situation for both the defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh as they take on each other in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Having lost two previous matches, both sides require a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by England after going down to Sri Lanka.
West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.
An intriguing contest awaits in Sharjah as Mahmudullah's Bangladesh take on Kieron Pollard's WestIndies. Which team will be able to improve its head-to-head record today? Stay tuned for live updates.