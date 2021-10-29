scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE: BAN win toss and elected to bowl first in Sharjah

West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score & Updates: Both West Indies and Bangladesh require a win to keep their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 29, 2021 3:11:15 pm
West Indies vs Bangladesh liveWest Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score & Updates.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Score & Updates: It is a do-or-die situation for both the defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh as they take on each other in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah. Having lost two previous matches, both sides require a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by England after going down to Sri Lanka.

West Indies Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.

Live Blog

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score: Follow all live updates of WI vs BAN from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

15:05 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Toss Time:

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field.

15:01 (IST)29 Oct 2021
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live: High stakes tonight!
14:42 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Hello and Welcome

An intriguing contest awaits in Sharjah as Mahmudullah's Bangladesh take on Kieron Pollard's WestIndies. Which team will be able to improve its head-to-head record today? Stay tuned for live updates.

The West Indies desperately need to sort out their batting woes. In their campaign opener against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets going for big shots instead of rotating the strike and building the innings. In the second game, the two-time champions slightly tweaked their no-holds barred approach, sending Lendl Simons to anchor the innings. But the opener was painfully slow, managing 16 off 35 balls. Simmons' innings resulted in the other batters, including Evin Lewis who hit a quick-fire half-century, to take risks and in turn lose their wickets. West Indies lost eight wickets for 64 runs between the 11th and 20th over to put up a below-par target. Going ahead, Simmons could be replaced by Roston Chase, who anchored the innings well while scoring an unbeaten 54 in the warm-up match against Afghanistan. A useful bowler, the Barbadian can also give the team another spin bowling option. The West Indian bowlers have also looked ordinary with not enough runs to defend. Only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been impressive. Additionally, the UAE conditions do not suit West Indies' "big-hitting" style of play. They are yet to register a win in seven outings, including the two warm-up games played ahead of the tournament.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd