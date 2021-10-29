West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE: BAN win toss and elected to bowl first in Sharjah

The West Indies desperately need to sort out their batting woes. In their campaign opener against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets going for big shots instead of rotating the strike and building the innings. In the second game, the two-time champions slightly tweaked their no-holds barred approach, sending Lendl Simons to anchor the innings. But the opener was painfully slow, managing 16 off 35 balls. Simmons' innings resulted in the other batters, including Evin Lewis who hit a quick-fire half-century, to take risks and in turn lose their wickets. West Indies lost eight wickets for 64 runs between the 11th and 20th over to put up a below-par target. Going ahead, Simmons could be replaced by Roston Chase, who anchored the innings well while scoring an unbeaten 54 in the warm-up match against Afghanistan. A useful bowler, the Barbadian can also give the team another spin bowling option. The West Indian bowlers have also looked ordinary with not enough runs to defend. Only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been impressive. Additionally, the UAE conditions do not suit West Indies' "big-hitting" style of play. They are yet to register a win in seven outings, including the two warm-up games played ahead of the tournament.