West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch

West Indies vs Bangladesh live streaming: Having won the series already, Bangladesh will walk into the third and final ODI against West Indies with the intention to make it 3-0. West Indies on the other hand, won all Tests and T20Is that were played between the two teams and would want to finish the ODI series with a win. Bangladesh humbled the hosts in their last meeting as the bowlers dismissed the Windies at 108 before the batters chased it with nine wickets in hand and 176 balls to spare.

” At the beginning of the series, I said that this is a format that we are proud about, and we have performed well in the past,” Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had said after the second ODI.

Here’s all you need to know about the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh.

When is the the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh?

The 3rd West Indies and Bangladesh ODI will be played on Saturday, July 16.

Where will the the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh be played?

The 3rd West Indies and Bangladesh ODI will be played in the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time will the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh start?

The 3rd West Indies and Bangladesh ODI will begin at 9:30 am local time (7:00 PM IST).

Where can I watch the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh on TV in India?

The 3rd West Indies vs Bangladesh ODI will not be shown on TV in India.

Where can I watch the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh on internet?

The 3rd West Indies vs Bangladesh ODI will be streamed live on Fancode.