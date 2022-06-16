scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh come for the long tour at the back of some rest following a series loss against Sri Lanka while West Indies lost against Pakistan a few days back.

By: Sports Desk
June 16, 2022 5:21:46 pm
A few days after completing a series against Pakistan, the West Indies will be back in action again, this time taking on Bangladesh.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming: A few days after completing a series against Pakistan, the West Indies will be back in action again, this time taking on Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series, starting Wednesday, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, come for the long tour at the back of some rest following a series loss against Sri Lanka.

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test be held?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test will take place at at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test start?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test will start at 7.30 PM IST on June 16.

Where to watch the live coverage of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

Bangladesh Test Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Devon Thomas, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

 

