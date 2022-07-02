West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Live Streaming: The West Indies will be locking horns against Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series that will start on July 2. After a facile win against Bangladesh in the recently concluded Test series, the West Indies would like to continue their winning run in the upcoming T20I series as well.

Where will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 be held?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 will take place at Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, West Indies.

What time will the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 start?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 will start at 11:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20 will be streamed online on the FanCode app.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserve: Dominic Drakes.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.