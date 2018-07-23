Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48-runs, lead ODI series 1-0

Tamim Iqbal struck an unbeaten 130 against West Indies in 1st ODI. (Source: AP File) Tamim Iqbal struck an unbeaten 130 against West Indies in 1st ODI. (Source: AP File)

Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 130 and shared a 207-run second-wicket stand with Shakib Al Hasan to guide Bangladesh to a tour-reviving 48-run win over the West Indies in the first limited-overs international.

After winning the toss and electing to bat and losing a wicket in the second over, Bangladesh recovered to post 279 for four set up by Iqbal’s 10th ODI century and Al Hasan’s 97 from 121 deliveries.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s late cameo of 30 from 11 balls contained three boundaries and two sixes before he was dismissed on the next-to-last ball of the innings.

West Indies was in contention in reply until Chris Gayle was run out for 40 in the 22nd over and the hosts eventually reached 231-9 in 50 overs.

Mashrafe Mortaza led the Bangladesh bowling attack with 4-37 from his 10 overs and Mustafizur Rahman took 2-35.

“It was important for us to make a strong statement here after the way we played in the Tests,” Mashrafe said after the victory at Guyana’s National Stadium. “This ground has been a happy one for us over the years and we are looking now to clinch the series in the next match on Wednesday.”

“For those of us who were involved in the Test series it mattered to us to come out here fighting and I am glad we did that,” Tamim said.

West Indies dominated the two-Test series at the start of the tour with commanding wins in Antigua and Jamaica.

“We didn’t help ourselves at all with poor work in the field and our death bowling wasn’t the best either,” Holder said. “We need to redouble our efforts and come back for what is now a must-win situation for us.”

The three-game ODI series will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

