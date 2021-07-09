West Indies vs Australia T20, ODI Series 2021: Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Players List, Venues, other details

West Indies vs Australia (WI vs AUS) T20, ODI Series 2021 Schedule, Squad, Venues: Australia will look for the right combination ahead of T20 World Cup. There will be opportunities for veteran players like Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian and new players like Riley Meredith, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar and others to prove their mettle to be considered for the big event. Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson pulled out of the tour whereas Steve Smith is nursing an elbow injury.

It has been few months since the Aaron Finch-led side has played T20 cricket. On the other hand, hosts lost to South Africa by 2-3 in the recently-concluded T20I series. The World Cup defending champions led by Kieron Pollard will look to prey on the inexperienced players on the Aussie side. Also, it will be another opportunity for Nicholas Pooran to regain his form.

Schedule and venue

1st T20I, July 10, 5 AM IST, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

2nd T20I, July 11, 5 AM IST Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

3rd T20I, July 13, 5 AM IST, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

4th T20I, July 15, 5 AM IST, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

5th T20I, July 17, 5 AM IST, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

1st ODI, July 20 (night), 12 AM IST, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

2nd ODI, July 22 (night), 12 AM IST, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

3rd ODI, July 24 (night), 12 AM IST, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Squads

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar

Where to watch live telecast, live streaming

The live streaming of ODI and T20I series between West Indies and Australia will be available on FanCode app. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the series will not be available in India.