West Indies tour of India 2022: Kolkata, Ahmedabad chosen as venues for ODI, T20I series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies’ Tour of India.

The West Indies are scheduled to arrive in India for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is on February 1 following which they will undergo a 3-day isolation period. Practice sessions will commence in the next two days before the matches begin.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

The revised schedule is as below:

India vs West Indies 2022 schedule. (BCCI) India vs West Indies 2022 schedule. (BCCI)

Earlier, the matches were expected to be played at six grounds including the likes of Jaipur, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram.