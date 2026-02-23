‘They could do something special’: West Indies revelling in rare abundance of player availability in T20 World Cup

The upcoming clash between West Indies and Zimbabwe is a big game for both the teams, with the former having an upper hand having as many as three allrounders (AP Photo)

West Indies were among the teams that managed to go through to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup without losing a match and are hoping to continue on that momentum when they face Zimbabwe in their first match of this stage on Monday. Head coach Daren Sammy said that, apart from the players having clear roles, this is a rare occassion when every single player available for the team are playing.

“It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve had every single person that is available for the West Indies playing. Each player has put in a conscious effort to pay a little bit more attention to the detail, the preparation, the planning. With the clarity that they’ve had (of their roles), it makes it easier to execute. The guys believe they could do something special,” Sammy said in a press conference.