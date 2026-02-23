‘They could do something special’: West Indies revelling in rare abundance of player availability in T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
West Indies were among the teams that managed to go through to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup without losing a match and are hoping to continue on that momentum when they face Zimbabwe in their first match of this stage on Monday. Head coach Daren Sammy said that, apart from the players having clear roles, this is a rare occassion when every single player available for the team are playing.
“It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve had every single person that is available for the West Indies playing. Each player has put in a conscious effort to pay a little bit more attention to the detail, the preparation, the planning. With the clarity that they’ve had (of their roles), it makes it easier to execute. The guys believe they could do something special,” Sammy said in a press conference.
West Indies are unbeaten in this tournament and have looked extremely strong with the bat, boosted by an in-form Shai Hope, a rejuvenated Shimron Hetmyer at No.3 and an aggressive finisher in Sherfane Rutherford. West Indies have a clear batting approach outlined by regular boundary hitting, and Hope is the initiator and the linking key as he sets up and builds innings. He has the ability to anchor the innings when the team is on the backfoot.
The upcoming clash between West Indies and Zimbabwe is a big game for both the teams, with the former having an upper hand having as many as three allrounders – with Romario Shepherd in line to return after Injury. It makes an ideal combination in the Mumbai conditions. Where the fast bowlers and the spinners are equally effective, with an average of 26.28 and 26.25 respectively.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe, with contributions from several players, could prove a handful for West Indies. Sammy acknowledged the rise, indirectly dismissing the notion that Zimbabwe presence in the Super-8 is a fluke tournament pre-seedings. “Who said Zimbabwe not supposed to be here? A lot of people say West Indies is not supposed to be here either. I think when you’re in a World Cup, you have got to respect every opposition,” said Sammy. Head coach, Sammy also made it clear that Zimbabwe will be approached with the same seriousness as India or Australia. No underestimation. No complacency.
